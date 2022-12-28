(Bloomberg) -- The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial cited the surge in Covid cases in New York in ordering jurors to deliberate later into the evening.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Tuesday morning the jurors should stay until 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. every night this week until they reach a verdict. They had previously been leaving around 5 p.m. and were told they would have Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 off.

Nathan pointed to the growing risk that Covid could disrupt the trial.

“We now face a higher and escalating risk that the jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” she said, adding, “Extending deliberations by an hour gives the jury more time as the jury continues to engage in its thoughtful deliberations.”

The jury is beginning its fifth day of deliberations on Tuesday. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she lured and groomed underage girls for sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and participated in some of the abuse herself. The trial began on Nov. 29.

