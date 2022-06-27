(Bloomberg) -- The judge who will determine Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison term for sex trafficking and other crimes is letting more accusers speak at her sentencing.

US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan on Monday ruled that three women who say they were victimized by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein but didn’t testify at her trial can speak at the hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Maxwell’s lawyers had objected to statements by Sarah Ransome, Teresa Helm and Elizabeth Stein, arguing the three weren’t minors at the time of their alleged abuse and therefore couldn’t be considered victims. Prosecutors said they weren’t among the six women proven at trial to have been harmed by Maxwell’s conduct.

Nathan said she would exercise her discretion to let Ransome, Helm and Stein speak at the sentencing, though she would limit them to shortened versions of written statements they have already filed with the court. The judge previously allowed two trial witnesses -- Annie Farmer and “Kate,” who testified under a pseudonym -- to give statements at Maxwell’s sentencing, and prosecutors have said they will be there.

In addition, the judge said Virginia Giuffre, who didn’t testify against Maxwell but who the jury found was one of her victims, could speak. Giuffre has been perhaps the most outspoken of Epstein and Maxwell’s accusers. In February she agreed to settle a civil suit against Prince Andrew, who she said was one of several powerful men to whom Epstein “lent” her for sexual abuse when she was a teenager. Andrew has denied the claim.

Prosecutors last week said Maxwell deserves to spend 30 to 55 years in prison for engaging in the 10-year sex-trafficking scheme, while Maxwell’s lawyers argue she should get less than six years.

The case is US v. Maxwell, 20-cr-330, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

