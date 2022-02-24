(Bloomberg) -- The judge who oversaw Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial ordered a hearing to determine whether one of the jurors who convicted the British socialite lied about being a past victim of sexual abuse during the jury selection process.

Maxwell asked for a new trial after the juror, identified by his first and middle names, Scotty David, gave several post-verdict interviews in which he said he raised his childhood sexual abuse to convince other jurors to find her guilty. Prospective jurors were asked if they had previously been victims of sexual abuse, and Maxwell claimed Scotty David lied on the jury questionnaire.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan on Thursday denied Maxwell’s request for a new trial for now, saying more information was needed to establish the facts. The judge ordered a hearing to be held on March 8, at which Scotty David will be questioned under oath.

Scotty David “made several direct, unambiguous statements to multiple media outlets about his own experience that do not pertain to jury deliberations and that cast doubt on the accuracy of his responses during jury selection,” Nathan said in her ruling on Thursday.

Maxwell was convicted on Dec. 29 of enticing, grooming and sexually abusing underage girls with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, a result widely seen as long-delayed justice for victims of the disgraced financier. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own trial on sex-trafficking charges.

New Trial?

Maxwell could get a new trial if the judge determines after the hearing that she was denied an impartial jury, a possibility Nathan alluded to in her order on Thursday.

“To be clear, the potential impropriety is not that someone with a history of sexual abuse may have served on the jury,” the judge said. “Rather, it is the potential failure to respond truthfully to questions during the jury selection process that asked for that material information so that any potential bias could be explored.”

Scotty David told media outlets he brought up his childhood sexual abuse to sway other jurors who doubted the accounts of some of the women who testified against Maxwell. He called her conviction “justice for these victims” and described her as a “predator.”

In an interview with Reuters, Scotty David said he “flew through” the jury questionnaire but would have answered honestly if he had been asked about his past sexual abuse.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.