(Bloomberg) -- The judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking case has excluded two expert witnesses her lawyers wanted to call as part of her defense, including an expert on prosecutorial misconduct.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Tuesday rejected Maxwell’s bid to call Bennett Gershman, a professor at Pace Law School in White Plains, New York, who has served as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and a defense lawyer. Maxwell’s lawyers described Gershman as a “leading authority on prosecutorial misconduct” who has written extensively on the subject.

“We expect Professor Gershman to provide testimony on best practices to ensure the integrity of any prosecution, focusing on investigation, witness preparation, media contact, neutrality, obligations to provide accurate information, and relationship with crime victims, their counsel, and case-related civil litigation,” her lawyers said.

Nathan also blocked Maxwell’s request to call Dr. Ryan Hall, a forensic psychiatrist, who Maxwell’s team said in a court filing would “offer opinions.” The subject matter on what he was to testify about was redacted from the defense’s memo.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.