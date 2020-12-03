Maxwell Judge Says New Bail Hearing Must Be Held in Public

(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell can renew her request for release from a federal lockup in New York, but she’ll have to do it in view of the public, a judge ruled.

Maxwell, who faces sex-trafficking charges tied to her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, had asked for a new bail hearing to be held behind closed doors, citing private information she didn’t want disclosed to the public.

U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected Maxwell’s previous bid in July to be freed on $5 million bail, on Thursday denied the request for a private hearing but said a new request can be made with some of the details redacted, court records show. Prosecutors don’t oppose the redactions, Nathan said.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

In denying Maxwell’s first bail request, Nathan determined there was a substantial risk the British socialite would flee the country. Recently, her lawyers have filed a series of requests with the judge based on her treatment at the federal jail in Brooklyn, New York.

