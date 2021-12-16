(Bloomberg) -- The judge in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial ruled that the defense can’t call anonymous witnesses.

In arguing she should be allowed to call some witnesses without identifying them by name, Maxwell said they needed to protect their privacy. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan on Thursday rejected that request in a ruling from the bench before trial started.

Nathan said that unlike some of the government’s witnesses allowed to testify anonymously, including women who claim Maxwell and her onetime boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted them as girls, none of Maxwell’s witnesses “intend to testify to sensitive personal topics or sexual conduct.”

“Rather, they all are anticipated to deny misconduct by Epstein and Ms. Maxwell and therefore do not qualify as victims,” the judge said.

The defense team is due to launch its case on Thursday. The government’s case came to a close on Friday, sooner than expected in what was originally scheduled to be a six-week trial. Court was in recess Monday through Wednesday.

