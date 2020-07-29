(Bloomberg) -- The judge presiding over a defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell rejected her request to delay releasing a testimony the socialite gave in the case as well as thousands of pages of evidence, including emails with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan late Wednesday called Maxwell’s request an “extraordinary remedy” and said it came at the “eleventh hour.” Preska last week ordered the release of the material and gave Maxwell until Thursday to seek review of the decision by a federal appeals court.

