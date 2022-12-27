(Bloomberg) -- Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial asked for the transcript of testimony from the ex-boyfriend of one of her accusers as deliberations continue for a second week.

The jurors also asked the judge for a definition of enticement, according to a note sent Monday morning. Two of the six counts Maxwell is charged with involve enticing or conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in sex acts. Judge Alison Nathan replied to the jurors that “entice means to attract, induce or lure, using hope or desire.”

In addition, the jury asked for testimony of Gregory Parkinson, a retired officer with the Palm Beach Police Department who described a search of Epstein’s Florida mansion.

The jury, which is on its third full day of deliberations, also requested different colored post-it notes, a white board, and highlighters of different colors. Last week, the jury asked for testimony transcripts of Maxwell’s four accusers and Juan Alessi, the house manager of the Palm Beach mansion the socialite shared with Epstein.

