(Bloomberg) -- Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial have asked the judge for transcripts of testimony from a woman accusing her of abuse and the house manager for the socialite’s Palm Beach mansion with Jeffrey Epstein.

The jurors submitted the note Wednesday afternoon on their second full day of deliberations. The request comes after several other requests Tuesday, including the testimony transcripts of three of Maxwell’s other accusers and an FBI memo.

Maxwell Jury Note Gives Defense Fleeting Glimmer of Hope

The jurors Wednesday asked for transcripts of testimony from “Kate”, a British national who testified under a pseudonym Dec. 6, and Juan Alessi, the house manager who took the stand Dec. 2.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.