(Bloomberg) -- Jurors in the sex-trafficking trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sent a note to the judge asking for the testimony transcripts of five witnesses who testified in the case.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan read the note on Wednesday morning, saying she couldn’t immediately make out the names of the witnesses.

The jury also asked for clarification on the judge’s instruction yesterday that, due to the risk of a mistrial posed by the omicron variant, the panel should work until 6 p.m. every day this week.

“Are we required to continue our deliberations every day, including Dec. 31 and Jan. 1?” they asked, adding, “We need to plan our schedules accordingly.”

