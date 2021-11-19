(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell’s defense lawyers are seeking information about compensation and settlement terms for Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual-abuse victims.

A lawyer for Jordana Feldman, the administrator of a fund set up by Epstein’s estate to compensate his victims, said in a Friday court filing that she had been subpoenaed by Maxwell’s lawyers but intended to fight the request. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan allowed Feldman to appear in the case to file a motion to quash the subpoena.

Maxwell is charged with trafficking girls for abuse by Epstein, her ex-boyfriend, and participating in some of the abuse herself. Four victims are expected to testify against the British socialite in a trial set to begin Nov. 29.

The compensation fund opened last year after months of back-and-forth between the estate and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned property and took many of the girls he was accused of assaulting. Feldman said in August the fund had mostly finished its work after distributing around $125 million to 135 eligible victims.

