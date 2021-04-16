Maxwell Must Stand Trial as Judge Denies Request to Dismiss Case

(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell must stand trial on U.S. sex-trafficking charges after a judge rejected her request for a dismissal, paving the way for a trial as soon as July.

Mawell advanced numerous arguments for a dismissal, including a claim that the U.S. agreed not to charge her as part of a 2007 deal with her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell has asked that her trial, now set for July 12 in Manhattan, be delayed.

