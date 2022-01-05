(Bloomberg) -- The federal prosecutors who recently won the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on sex-trafficking charges have asked the judge to conduct an inquiry into comments by one of the jurors in press interviews since the Dec. 29 verdict.

“In particular, the juror has described being a victim of sexual abuse,” prosecutors said in a letter sent Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan. “Assuming the accuracy of the reporting, the juror asserted that he ‘flew through’ the prospective juror questionnaire and does not recall being asked whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse, but stated that ‘he would have answered honestly.’”

The juror, identified by press outlets as Scotty David, said in interviews with Reuters, The Independent, and the Daily Mail that he was a victim of sexual abuse. He told Reuters that he didn’t recall being asked about his experiences, and that he ‘flew through’ the initial questionnaire. He also said that his story helped sway some jurors who questioned the accuracy of Maxwell’s accusers, and told The Daily Mail that he wasn’t the only juror who’d shared stories of being sexually abused.

