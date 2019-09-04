(Bloomberg) -- A lawyer for British socialite and former Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell told a judge overseeing the unsealing of documents in a suit by one of the dead money-manager’s claimed victims that there are “hundreds” of people named in documents under review.

The lawyer, Jeffrey Pagliuca, told U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska Wednesday that the materials also include an address book with about 1,000 names. Preska is considering how to carry out a ruling by the federal appeals court in New York that she must consider unsealing some of the documents.

There was no detail at the hearing as to the identity of the people are named in the documents, and they may include women who say they are victims of Epstein, his friends and others.

Epstein hanged himself in a federal lockup last month after he was arrested on child sex-trafficking charges, resulting in the dismissal of the case against him. Preska is weighing whether to release records from a settled civil case between Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, who accused Maxwell of aiding Epstein. Maxwell denied the allegation.

