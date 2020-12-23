Maxwell Says She and Spouse Pledge All Their Assets for Bail

(Bloomberg) -- Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said she’s no longer discussing a divorce from her unnamed spouse, and that her $28.5 million bail proposal would represent all of their assets.

Maxwell made the representations Wednesday in her latest legal filing as she seeks her release from a U.S. jail, where she’s being held on sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges she trafficked girls with her former boyfriend, money manager Jeffrey Epstein. An Oxford-educated British socialite, Maxwell is a citizen of three countries, including France, which doesn’t extradite its citizens to the U.S. In her renewed bail application, she proposed to live in New York, under guard, with someone she hasn’t identified.

Her husband is also unidentified.

