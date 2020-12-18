(Bloomberg) -- Ghislaine Maxwell shouldn’t be released from jail while awaiting trial, prosecutors said, noting that while she claims her marriage to a U.S. citizen would keep her in the country, she told them after her arrest in July that she was in the process of divorcing.

Maxwell has renewed her application for bail, pledging $28.5 million including $22.5 million from her unidentified husband, according to court filings. The judge in her case denied a $5 million bail proposal in July, calling her a flight risk.

“Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when, as documented in the Pretrial Services Report, the defendant said she was ‘in the process of divorcing her husband,’” the government wrote in a filing released Friday. Prosecutors also highlighted the fact that she is asking to live with someone other than her husband if bail is granted.

Maxwell has proposed living in New York who she hasn’t identified if she’s freed on bail, but prosecutors said she’s repeating arguments the court has previously rejected.

