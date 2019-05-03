(Bloomberg) -- Voters in England punished both Theresa May’s Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour opposition in local elections, piling pressure on the two party leaders to resolve the Brexit crisis paralyzing British politics.

Both Britain’s major parties interpreted their poor results as an angry demand from a frustrated population to deal with Brexit, which has locked Parliament in a stalemate for months.

Cross-party talks aimed at agreeing to a way forward for the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union are due to resume on Tuesday. Senior Labour and Conservative officials will spend the weekend trying to work out whether they will be more damaged by compromising in order to wrap up a deal, or by sticking to their guns.

“I think there was a simple message from yesterday’s elections to both us and the Labour Party: Just get on and deliver Brexit,” May said in a speech to Conservatives in Wales.

Labour Treasury spokesman John McDonnell was even more succinct. “‘Brexit - sort it.’ Message received,” he wrote on Twitter.

Forced Delay

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but May has been forced to delay the departure until as late as October 31, after failing three times to get her withdrawal deal approved by Parliament.

Against that backdrop, more than 8,400 council seats were up for grabs in mainly rural parts of England. No elections took place in London.

As counting continues, the ruling Conservatives are paying the heaviest price for overseeing the Brexit chaos. With 203 out of 248 councils having declared their results by Friday afternoon, May’s Tories were down 951 seats, worse than most election experts had predicted.

Corbyn’s opposition Labour Party has also struggled to cope with internal divisions over Brexit. Labour members of Parliament represent both strongly pro-Brexit and pro-EU constituencies and Corbyn is attempting to bridge that gap.

Labour Losses

Labour had been expected to pick up many of council positions the Tories lost, but instead found itself down 110 seats. The big winners were the Liberal Democrats, who were up 537 seats and had nearly tripled the number of councils they controlled.

The elections took place only in some parts of the country, mainly more rural areas where the Conservatives are much stronger than Labour, and neither Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party nor the new pro-European Union Change U.K. party were standing. It is also normal for British voters to use local elections to punish the governing party.

All that makes it difficult to read the results directly across into what would happen at a general election. But the numbers were bad enough that neither the Conservatives nor Labour are likely to want to try to find out.

