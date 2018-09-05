May Calls on Corbyn to Rule Out Second Referendum

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May takes the first Prime Minister’s Questions since Parliament returned; Brexit tops the agenda. Later, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab updates lawmakers on the progress of talks with the European Union.

Lidington: Deal With EU 85% Agreed (12:24 p.m.)

David Lidington, May’s de facto deputy, said during a visit to Poland that an agreement with the EU is 85 percent completed -- with the Ireland border the last outstanding issue to be resolved.

May and her Cabinet remain “very committed” to the Brexit proposal thrashed out her Chequers countryside retreat in July, he said. The plan has come under fire in recent weeks, especially from Brexit hardliners who want a more definitive split from the bloc.

“The great majority of Conservative MPs want this sorted, they want a good deal with EU,” Lidington said in an interview. “What we need now is for EU to continue discussions with us on Chequers, and if there are some bits they don’t like, what is the counter proposal. If they do like it, fine, let’s agree on that.”

U.K.’s Lidington Says Brexit Agreement With EU Is 85% Complete

May Calls on Corbyn to Rule Out Second Vote (12:15 p.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour party, immediately went on the attack over Brexit. May went on the counter-offensive and repeated that a second referendum is out of the question on her watch, and challenged her rival to also take it off the table -- twice. Corbyn did not rise to the bait.

Given Labour’s ever-evolving position on Brexit, any shift on this would be extremely significant. Corbyn seems to be keeping his options open.

Coming up:

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Oliver Robbins, May’s Europe adviser, appear before a panel of lawmakers at 2:30 p.m.

Jon Thompson, chief executive of HM Revenue & Customs, gives evidence to the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee at 2:30 p.m.

