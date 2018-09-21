Scottish judges have asked the European Union’s highest court to urgently consider whether the U.K. government’s Brexit process can be reversed.

The European Court of Justice should decide whether the Article 50 notification, which formally kicked off the withdrawal process, can “unilaterally be revoked,” Judge Colin Sutherland, the most senior judge in Scotland, said in a ruling Friday.

While the U.K. argued that it was simply an academic question -- saying that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government has no plans to revoke Article 50 -- the Scottish court disagreed, noting that lawmakers in Westminster still have a vote on whether to ratify the final withdrawal.

“It seems neither academic nor premature to ask whether it is legally competent to revoke the notification and thus to remain in the EU,” Sutherland said in his ruling.

Jolyon Maugham, a prominent lawyer campaigning against Brexit and a petitioner in the case, said “it’s not too late to wake up from the nightmare that is this government’s Brexit.”

The U.K. government, which could still decide to refer the Scottish decision to the Supreme Court in London, said it was considering the verdict.

“As the government has repeatedly said, we are committed to implementing the result of the referendum and will not be revoking Article 50,” a government spokesman said.