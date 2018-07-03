(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May is drawing up plans to keep the U.K. closely tied to European market rules for goods after Brexit in a move that risks infuriating euroskeptic campaigners in her party.

According to people familiar with the matter, May and her officials are working on winning Brexit supporters around to her blueprint, which will include one preferred model for the future customs regime that the U.K. wants to negotiate with the European Union. On services, which account for most of the U.K. economy, the plan is to seek mutual recognition of regulations rather than following EU rules, one of the people said.

The premier aims to have the plan -- contained in a so-called government “white paper” -- signed off at a key meeting of her Cabinet on Friday. But it’s not yet clear that her feuding ministers will unite behind the premier’s approach, with some Tories privately discussing whether they will launch a bid to oust her.

Friday’s white paper summit, taking place at May’s “Chequers” country house, is seen as critical to moving Brexit negotiations forward. Talks with the EU in Brussels have stalled -- because the European side say they still don’t know enough detail about what the U.K. wants. EU officials have already indicated that any plan that aims to keep market access for goods but not services would be unacceptable as it would threaten the integrity of Europe’s single market.

The most difficult issue for May to finalize is what future customs regime the U.K. will try to agree to with the EU. Two previous proposals split her cabinet so she’s produced a third option that she now wants ministers to back. Two officials briefed on her latest customs plan say it’s complicated and requires careful further explanation.

ITV News reported that the plan will involve the U.K. continuing to collect the EU’s tariffs at the border, an option that pro-Brexit ministers such as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis have previously attacked as “crazy” and unworkable.

One senior official didn’t rule out the proposal but suggested that it was being revised to improve some of the most problematic features of the plan.

May and her team have been briefing senior ministers on her latest plans. Some Tory euroskeptics are studying the details closely and fear she’s keeping Britain too closely tied to the EU. They want a clean break from the bloc and are threatening to revolt if the prime minister fails to deliver it. Sticking too close to EU rules will hinder the U.K.’s ability to do trade deals with other countries, a key part of the Brexit campaign’s narrative.

No pro-Brexit Cabinet ministers have yet resigned over the direction of negotiations, and many rumored leadership challenges have come to nothing.

In another sign of May’s efforts to maintain tight links with the EU, Brexit Minister Robin Walker set out the government’s plans for mutual recognition of professional qualifications on Tuesday. The government wants lawyers, architects and doctors to continue to have their qualifications accepted in the EU, and will seek fly-in fly-out rights for professionals.

The white paper will include a clutch of proposals that together will keep the U.K. closely tied to the EU’s trade regime, according to officials speaking on condition of anonymity. These policies, which could still change before the plan is finalized, include:

Adopting the principle of “mutual recognition” to ease services trade. This would allow the U.K. and EU to recognize each other’s qualifications, standards of work and regulatory regimes for financial services. The EU has rejected this.

Freedom for workers in services companies to travel to work in the U.K. and across the EU

Regulations for manufactured goods will be “substantially similar” to those operating in the EU single market

There will be no new tariffs with EU

A joint panel made up of representatives from either side to arbitrate on trade disputes

