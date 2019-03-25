(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May must confront on Monday her increasingly mutinous Cabinet and the latest attempt by Parliament to seize control of the Brexit process.

Key Developments:

May to host Cabinet on Monday morning after weekend newspapers were filled with reports about ministers plotting to unseat her

House of Commons votes tonight on next steps for Brexit -- including an attempt for Parliament to seize control of proceedings

Fox Says He’d Support No-Deal If Necessary (8:35 a.m.)

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said he’d leave the European Union without a deal if that’s necessary to avoid canceling Brexit. He reiterated on BBC Radio the remaining Brexit options are to leave with a deal -- and May’s is the only one on the table -- to leave without one, or to stay in the bloc.

Pushing for a longer delay and holding U.K. elections for the European Parliament would “unleash a torrent of pent-up frustration from voters,” Fox warned, adding that he hasn’t detected any change of sentiment in the country to reverse the original 2016 decision to leave the EU. He also said he’s not sure Parliament’s plan to hold votes on different Brexit options will work.

“One wonders, given the constraints, whether there is anything that Parliament would agree to,” he said, pointing out that the Conservative manifesto for the 2017 general election had ruled out membership of both the EU’s Single Market and its Customs Union.

MPs Have Put Forward 7 Amendments (Earlier)

The Parliamentary order paper shows lawmakers have proposed seven amendments to May’s Brexit motion on Monday. It’s up to Speaker of the House John Bercow to decide which ones should be debated; that’s usually a factor of the extent and breadth of support.

The most attention is on one put forward by the backbench Tories Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve that attempts to give Parliament control of proceedings for a single day on Wednesday, so politicians can hold a series of so-called indicative votes on various options to find out which can command a majority. It has more than 120 supporters.

Another reaffirms Parliament’s commitment to Brexit, and has more than 80 supporters. There are others calling for the government to provide time for indicative votes rather than ceding control of that process to Parliament, requesting a second referendum on Brexit, and suggesting lengthier delays to Brexit than the one currently on offer.

Evans: May Should Go Whatever Happens (Earlier)

Prime Minister Theresa should quit her post whatever happens, rank-and-file Brexiteer Nigel Evans told BBC Radio on Monday.

The ideal scenario is May “gets her deal over the line first, and then announces that she’s resigning so that there can be an orderly replacement of the prime minister,” he said. If she can’t, “I’m afraid she then would have to go.”

His comments mirror remarks made to Bloomberg Friday by Conservative Nicky Morgan, who supported remain in the referendum. There’s a wide view in the Tory Party that whatever happens, May shouldn’t be around to steer the next phase of negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU, she said.

