(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May will face lawmakers in Parliament on Wednesday after another day of inconclusive talks with the opposition Labour Party further dented her hopes of reaching a Brexit deal.

Key Developments:

Cross-party talks were inconclusive on Tuesday

Graham Brady, leader of rank-and-file Tory MPs, set 4 p.m. deadline for May to set out a roadmap to quit, Telegraph reports

Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom says she’s mulling standing for Tory leadership after May steps down

Leadsom ‘Seriously’ Mulling Standing for Leader (8:30 a.m.)

Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom said she is “seriously considering standing” as Conservative Party leader once Theresa May steps aside. She was speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Pro-Brexit Leadsom made it to the final two candidates against May in 2016, but withdrew after suggesting being a mother would make her a better leader. May had publicly spoken about her unsuccessful desire for children.

Coming Up:

Prime Minister’s Questions at noon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets May and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Press conference with Hunt at about 3 p.m.

Earlier:

