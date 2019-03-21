(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May heads to the European Council meeting in Brussels to push her demand for a one-off, three-month delay to Brexit -- something her EU counterparts have already said she can’t have unless she can persuade Parliament to ratify the divorce deal.

Key Developments:

May pitches her delay to 27 other EU leaders this afternoon; prime minister is expected to give press conference this evening

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is also due to travel to Brussels to make the case for an alternative to May’s plan

Andrea Leadsom is due to announce next week’s House of Commons business shortly

DUP Not Yet Persuaded to Back May’s Deal (11 a.m.)

DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson suggested Theresa May’s effort to win the party’s support for her Brexit deal are bearing little fruit. He told RTE radio that the Northern Irish party -- which props up May’s government -- is no closer to backing the agreement, and said the prime minister is trying to shift the blame to politicians for her failure to win Parliament’s support.

Verhofstadt: Impossible to Extend Beyond May 23 (10:30 a.m.)

European Parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said the view of the assembly is that any extension of the Brexit process should not go beyond the bloc’s legislative elections slated for May 23-26.

“The message of the European Parliament is that it’s impossible to have an extension beyond May 23,” Verhofstadt told reporters in Brussels on Thursday. A delay later than the European Union ballot “that would create an enormous problem,” he said.

“It’s time we conclude this whole negotiation,” Verhofstadt said. “We don’t want in the coming months, coming years to be busy with Brexit; we want to be busy with the renewal of the European Union.”

Merkel Opens Door to May’s Delay (Earlier)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated she’s ready to support Theresa May’s request to delay the U.K.’s departure from the European Union, vowing to fight to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

“We will do everything we can in the few remaining days to make sure we achieve an orderly Brexit,” Merkel said in a speech to Germany’s lower house of parliament.

Hunt Defends May’s Tone (Earlier)

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said May’s statement Wednesday night reflected her “frustration” at the Brexit process, adding that members of Parliament need to get behind her deal or face “extreme unpredictability.”

“We should not forget the extreme pressure she’s been under and she does feel a sense of frustration,” Hunt said in a BBC radio interview. “No prime minister in recent years has been tested in the way she has.”

Options are limited if Parliament refuses to ratify the Brexit deal this week, Hunt said. MPs could vote to revoke Article 50, the EU could grant an extension with conditions attached, or there could be a no-deal Brexit. “So the choice that we have now is one of resolving this issue or extreme unpredictability,” he said.

Hunt also said politicians in a hung Parliament “have a special responsibility, because a decision cannot happen without Parliament giving it approval.” The comment was quickly criticized by lawmakers on Twitter.

Earlier:

Brexit Standoff Takes U.K. to Edge of No-Deal as May Seeks DelayWhat Next in Brexit? Two Cliff-Edges and a Summit: The TimelineBrexit Bulletin: Over to EUBrexit Deadlock Sparks Renewed No-Deal Fears for U.K. Companies

--With assistance from Alex Morales and Jones Hayden.

To contact the reporters on this story: Thomas Penny in London at tpenny@bloomberg.net;Dara Doyle in Dublin at ddoyle1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.