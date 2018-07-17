(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May fended off an attempt by pro-European Conservative rebels to keep open the option of Britain entering into a customs union with the European Union after Brexit.

May won a ballot in the House of Commons on Tuesday by 307 votes to 301 on the amendment -- tabled by rebels in her own Conservatives and backed by Labour. It would have forced the government to negotiate a customs union with the EU if it failed to broker a Brexit deal guaranteeing frictionless trade. She earlier lost a vote forcing her to keep Britain within the EU regulatory regime for medicines.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Emma Ross-Thomas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.