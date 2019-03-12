(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May struck a deal to revise the terms of the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union, but it’s unclear whether she’s done enough to win Parliament’s support in a crucial vote on Tuesday.

Key Developments:

Deal goes to a vote tonight from 7 p.m. -- amendments first, then on the deal. Each vote takes about 15 minutes

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox to publish legal advice on revised deal; Labour says nothing has changed

May’s Northern Irish allies, the DUP, are reserving judgment so far

Labour Says Nothing Has Changed (8 a.m.)

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said the revisions to the divorce deal haven’t changed anything and the party would still vote against it.

“It’s a bit like someone reading their home contents insurance and saying ‘this is what I think it means.’ If the other side doesn’t agree, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

May will be hoping, though, that some Labour lawmakers reject their own party’s position and back her government tonight; she’s likely to need at least some of their votes to offset Conservative rebels.

Earlier:

May Strikes New Brexit Deal, Asks Parliament to Vote for ItBrexit Bulletin: Were You Up for Juncker?These Are the Sectors to Watch After May Strikes New Brexit DealParis and Dublin Pursue Their Next Brexit Prize: Lionel Laurent

To contact the reporter on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.