(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May will continue her efforts to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back her Brexit strategy, inviting them to her Chequers country residence on Friday afternoon after U.S. President Donald Trump has left.

May’s office confirmed that invitations had gone to lawmakers to discuss why the prime minister believes her proposal is the best way forward. It didn’t give names. Her plan is currently proving a tough sell among those in her party who want maximum distance from the European Union -- and Trump’s observation that it would scupper a U.S. trade deal hasn’t helped.

May will get a sense of where she stands on Monday when the Taxation (Cross-Border Trade) returns to the House of Commons. Jacob Rees-Mogg, chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, has tabled amendments to the bill. They have no chance of passing, but they’re intended as a show of strength.

A person familiar with ERG plans said the group would be supporting the bill itself, but it’s possible that some Tories are so angry with May that they will vote against it. On paper, only seven Conservatives need to rebel for it to be defeated, though it depends on how lawmakers from other parties vote.

