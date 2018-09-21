May Is Said to Say She ‘Won’t Change Tack on Brexit,’ BBC Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is set to confirm she will not “change tack” on Brexit despite her Chequers plan being rejected by EU leaders, the BBC reported. The pound dropped.

May is expected to make a statement at 1:45 p.m. in London, a day after European Union leaders used a summit in Salzburg, Austria to tell her that her approach won’t work. May was left looking isolated after leaders told her to re-work her plans, and set her a deadline of next month to come back with new ideas.

The prime minister said in March she wouldn’t be "buffeted" by calls to walk away from talks, but as the tone of negotiations deteriorated on Thursday, she hinted that she might have changed her mind.

She ruled out extending the negotiating time table and said the country was also preparing for a no-deal outcome.

May is going into a politically perilous period as her Conservatives prepare for their annual conference at the end of this month. She’s facing increasing calls to dump her vision of what the future trading relationship should be, and speculation is rife that some in her party will try to oust her.

EU leaders, who had been expected to offer May words of support at the summit, instead handed ammunition to May’s critics at home.

