May Plans `Bold Offer' to Win Over U.K. Lawmakers: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she is poised to make a “bold” new offer to members of parliament in a bid to pass her Brexit deal on the fourth attempt.

Talks between the opposition Labour Party to find a compromise deal collapsed on Friday and her Conservative Party is facing a drubbing in the May 23 European Parliament elections.

‘New and Improved’ Deal (8:25 a.m)

In an attempt to win support from more Labour MPs, May plans to include extra protections for workers in her Brexit deal.

Writing in the Sunday Times, May said she will make a “bold offer” to MPs, with a “new and improved” deal before they vote again.

At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, ministers will consider plans for a series of indicative votes, which could identify a parliamentary majority for any Brexit outcome, she said.

