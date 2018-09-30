(Bloomberg) -- Foreign buyers face paying higher tax on their purchase of homes in the U.K., as Prime Minister Theresa May starts unveiling policy plans ahead of her Conservative party conference.

The government said it will launch a consultation to lift stamp duty on individuals and companies not paying tax in the U.K. Ministers are believed to be considering a rate ranging from 1 percent up to 3 percent, according to the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

The move is likely to add to the pressure on the country’s property market. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told senior government ministers earlier this month that a no-deal Brexit could see house prices plummet by over 35 percent, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“Currently foreign buyers can purchase homes in the U.K. as easily as people who live here but there is evidence this is inflating house prices,” the government said in a statement.

May is facing pressure over her leadership and the Tory conference comes a week after a series of policies were announced by the opposition Labour party to try to rejuvenate struggling parts of the country, including a house building program. The government said the stamp duty increase would make homes more affordable for British residents and money raised would be used to help the homeless.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nishant Kumar in London at nkumar173@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sree Vidya Bhaktavatsalam at sbhaktavatsa@bloomberg.net, Neil Chatterjee, Steve Geimann

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.