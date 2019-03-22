May Pushes On With Deal as EU Delays Cliff-Edge: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May plans to hold a third vote on her Brexit deal next week, after the European Union staved off the threat of the U.K. crashing out of the bloc next Friday by giving her government -- or Parliament -- two more weeks to figure out what to do.

Key Developments:

Even if May can’t get her Brexit deal ratified next week, she’ll have until April 12 to decide whether to leave without agreement or request a much longer extension

U.K. official says government plans to put deal to Parliament vote next week, likely Tuesday or Wednesday

May’s spokesman says Speaker John Bercow must decide whether to accept another vote on deal

May’s position is looking increasingly fragile

Former Minister Says May Can’t Last Long (12:40 p.m.)

Former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said she thinks Theresa May doesn’t have long left as prime minister, whether she gets her deal approved by Parliament or not.

Even if May delivers Brexit, “she can’t be the person to lead phase two" of the negotiations, which will focus on future trading arrangements, Morgan said on Friday in an interview.

If a third meaningful vote on May’s deal doesn’t go well, "I cannot see how her withdrawal agreement can be voted for again,” Morgan said. She added that Parliament would then try to find a different path and May “cannot hang around’’ to negotiate that.

Cancel-Brexit Petition Passes 3 Million Names (12:20 p.m.)

The petition calling for the government to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50 passed 3 million signatures on Friday morning.

Govt Still Talking to DUP on Brexit (12:15 p.m.)

Theresa May’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters discussions with the Northern Irish DUP, which props up the government, are ongoing ahead of the expected third vote on the prime minister’s Brexit deal next week. May will also continue talks with colleagues over the weekend, Slack said.

He also pointed out that it was up to Speaker John Bercow whether to accept another vote on the deal, adding that the government hopes the EU’s approval of assurances on the backstop negotiated between May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of the last vote would mean Bercow allows it.

Shifting the Brexit deadline will also require secondary legislation to be approved by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, Slack said. Speaking in Parliament, Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the government would submit a motion to that effect early next week.

Next Vote on Deal Likely Tuesday or Wednesday (11:50 a.m.)

According to a U.K. official, the government is planning to bring back Theresa May’s Brexit deal to Parliament next week, most likely on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile in Parliament, Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng told MPs the government is committed to holding another vote next week.

Earlier:

