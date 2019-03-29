(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May makes a desperate push to get at least the main part of her Brexit divorce deal through Parliament on Friday, the day the U.K. was meant to be leaving the European Union. To stand even a slim chance, the prime minister was forced to leave the vote on Britain’s future ties to the bloc until a later date; even so, she faces seemingly impossible odds.

Key Developments:

May’s Northern Irish allies, the DUP, confirm they won’t back the Withdrawal Agreement in Friday’s vote

Debate in Parliament begins at 9:30 a.m., vote expected at 2:30 p.m.

International Trade Secretary Liam Foxsays Britain’s political structures at risk if Withdrawal Agreement voted down

Speaker Selects No Amendments (9:40 a.m.)

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow tells members of Parliament he hasn’t selected any of the three proposed amendments to the government’s motion.

DUP Confirms It Won’t Back Government Today (Earlier)

DUP Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson confirmed his party’s 10 members of Parliament will oppose the government in Friday’s vote, and warned that there’s trouble ahead for Theresa May -- and her successor -- even if she gets the motion approved.

“This deal will ensure that Northern Ireland never left the European Union,” Wilson told Talk Radio on Friday. “It would be used as a bargaining tool by the EU to ensure the U.K. as a whole never properly left the EU.’’

Wilson said his party would move to block any legislation that would be needed after today’s vote to stop May’s deal getting parliamentary approval. He did, though, pledge to continue working with the government to secure Brexit.

“We only lose Brexit if the government abandons the project,’’ Wilson said. “The government will continue to need our support.’’

Fox: ‘Last Real Chance’ to Vote for Brexit (9:10 a.m.)

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox used the broadcast round this morning to urge members of Parliament to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, saying they “may find this is the last real chance to vote for Brexit.”

Voting against the withdrawal agreement risks creating a “new cliff-edge” on April 12, handing EU leaders a veto on whether the U.K. leaves the bloc without a deal, he said during interviews with the BBC. He also warned that Britain’s political structures are at risk if voters feel “betrayed” at Brexit not being delivered, and accused the Labour Party of playing party politics.

Fox also said while Theresa May has pledged to step down if Brexit is delivered, she has made no commitment on what she plans to do if her deal fails. He declined to say if he’d run in a Conservative Party leadership contest, and said MPs need to “focus on the task at hand.”

Earlier:

