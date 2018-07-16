(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Prime Minister Theresa May is doubling down on her Brexit plan, warning that voters and lawmakers could otherwise end up with “no Brexit at all” while she says Trump advised her to ditch negotiations and just sue the EU

Trade bets. Citigroup is counting on Trump to seal some trade deals ahead of the November midterm elections, giving a boost to commodities prices through year-end

Losing steam. China slowed in the second quarter as expected, showing broadly stable output even amid a brewing trade war with the U.S.

Less optimism. Southeast Asia economies are marking down outlooks as global trade spats, strong oil prices, policy tightening, and domestic politics weigh on growth

Bill pileup. India bond investors get a jolt from a central bank study showing soaring borrowings in the country’s states

Turnaround plan. The IMF is prescribing a comprehensive package of economic reforms for Bahrain, which is battling ballooning debt and weak reserves

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Tuhin Kar

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.