May's Deal Comes Under Further Pressure: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May has been discussing post-Brexit trade with world leaders in Argentina, but her Brexit deal is coming under increasing pressure at home.

Another row is brewing over the government’s legal advice on Brexit

The premier was hit late Friday by the resignation of Science Minister Sam Gyimah over her Brexit deal -- the 22nd ministerial resignation since last year’s election.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright appeared to go off-message on Saturday, suggesting that if Parliament rejects May’s agreement with the EU it could lead to a second referendum.

Meanwhile, May has been aiming to strengthen the U.K.’s future trade ties at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Government comes under pressure on legal advice (8:32 a.m.)

Sunday’s U.K. papers are full of fresh concerns over the government’s stance on its legal advice on Brexit. The Sunday Telegraph reports that the Democratic Unionist Party is set to join Labour and other opposition parties in writing a letter to force it to be published, a move which Sky News says could spark a "historic constitutional row."

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports that Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s legal advice warns that the U.K. could be trapped “indefinitely” in a customs union with Brussels, citing a letter to cabinet ministers last month.

