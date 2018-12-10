(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Theresa May will make a statement in the House of Commons later today. It looks certain she has decided to pull a vote on her Brexit deal, something she was set to lose by a large majority.

Let's reserve judgment for the time being on whether the Brexit roller-coaster just hit a sudden, jerky turn or is about to derail altogether. The manner of the reversal itself says a lot about where we are.

If there is one thing politicians hate perhaps almost as much as being out of power, it is being out of the loop. On Sunday, the minister in charge of Brexit, Stephen Barclay, told the BBC that the parliamentary vote was on: “It's 100 percent happening,” he said. On Monday morning, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, a Brexiter heavyweight in May's cabinet, echoed that certainty. Asked on the BBC’s Today program if it was 100 percent going to happen, he replied “Yes.”

Holding a vote you will certainly lose might have seemed the only way that May could wring last-minute concessions out of Brussels. That perhaps looked increasingly unlikely after conversations with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and European Union President Donald Tusk.

She might now be reconsidering her opposition to a second referendum, something many in her own party and the opposition Labour Party are calling for, but which she has insisted she will oppose. Or she could be preparing for what seems like an inevitable vote of confidence.

Whatever her reasons, the reversal itself was clearly born of desperation; the result of an endgame that has gone not at all according to plan. Presumably both ministers who promised the vote would go ahead were relaying what they thought was a true reflection of May's plans. Politicians of Gove's profile don't go on national TV or radio saying something is 100 percent certain only to be proved totally wrong hours later. In all likelihood, May herself changed her mind at the last minute.

That is not how cohesive governments operate. May, it seems, looks cornered on the chess board. She has some moves left, but they are limited and look desperate. Whether or not the U.K. is pursuing Brexit in name only, as many Brexiters claim, it certainly has a government in name only. Where Brexit goes ultimately looks to be out of her hands.

