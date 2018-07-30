(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:

Embattled PM Theresa May, heading out on holiday, is winning some support from beyond her borders, with Italy’s far-right deputy PM pledging to back Britain in trade talks and accusing the European Union of trying to “swindle” U.K. voters

Storm before calm. A slew of global economy events hit the calendar this week before the relative August lull

Other stimulus. More economies are stepping up fiscal spending just as the era of easy money from central banks draws to a close

Outlier bet. The U.S. Treasury secretary sees sustained 3% growth, but his bet counters most economists, including those at the Federal Reserve

Powering ahead. India could be seeing a resurgence of animal spirits to keep the economy on track, while the central bank is set for another interest-rate increase

Dollar debt. China is a record dollar borrower even as it’s talked tough about trying to replace the greenback as the global financial system’s currency of choice

Chin-bodia. Cambodian PM Hun Sen just extended his 33-year reign with the backing of the country’s biggest investor and trade partner, China

Against the wave. Russia could buck the global tightening cycle this year, with potential for a cut in interest rates before end-2018

