May's Much-Needed Holiday, Busy Data Week, Fiscal Boost: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) --
- Embattled PM Theresa May, heading out on holiday, is winning some support from beyond her borders, with Italy’s far-right deputy PM pledging to back Britain in trade talks and accusing the European Union of trying to “swindle” U.K. voters
- Storm before calm. A slew of global economy events hit the calendar this week before the relative August lull
- Other stimulus. More economies are stepping up fiscal spending just as the era of easy money from central banks draws to a close
- Outlier bet. The U.S. Treasury secretary sees sustained 3% growth, but his bet counters most economists, including those at the Federal Reserve
- Powering ahead. India could be seeing a resurgence of animal spirits to keep the economy on track, while the central bank is set for another interest-rate increase
- Dollar debt. China is a record dollar borrower even as it’s talked tough about trying to replace the greenback as the global financial system’s currency of choice
- Chin-bodia. Cambodian PM Hun Sen just extended his 33-year reign with the backing of the country’s biggest investor and trade partner, China
- Against the wave. Russia could buck the global tightening cycle this year, with potential for a cut in interest rates before end-2018
