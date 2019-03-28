(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Even after promising to resign, Theresa May is still short of numbers to get her Brexit deal through Parliament. Winning over her Northern Irish allies in the DUP is key, so expect a flurry of London-Belfast diplomacy today. If that doesn’t work, there are few options left and none of them are palatable for the prime minister: a long extension that probably leads to a softer Brexit, a general election, or even a second referendum.

Key Developments:

May promised her party she’d step down if they back her Brexit deal, but she’s still short of votes after the DUP stood firm

Votes in Parliament intended to break the deadlock didn’t produce a majority for any of the so-called Plan B options

Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel sees possible EU summit on April 10 or 11

Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom is expected to announce whether Parliament will sit Friday for a third vote on May’s deal

Pound falls; demand is rising for options that would pay out if the U.K. crashes out of the bloc without a deal on April 12

Michel Sees Possible EU Summit April 10 or 11 (10:30 a.m.)

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said EU leaders could meet on April 10 or April 11 if Theresa May doesn’t get the Brexit withdrawal agreement ratified by the British Parliament by tomorrow, as agreed at the summit last week. Michel spoke at a press conference in Brussels after his caretaker government held a special cabinet meeting on Brexit-related measures.

Brexiteer Bridgen Won’t Back May’s Deal (10:25 a.m.)

Pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker Andrew Bridgen said he remains staunchly against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and believes she will probably have to step down whether she can get it passed or not.

Power tends to drain away quickly once a leader says they intend to leave, Bridgen told RTE Radio on Thursday. He expects a longer delay to the Brexit process, with a general election likely within the next six months.

Earlier:

Brexit Stalemate Deepens as U.K. Fails to Agree on a Way ForwardU.K.’s Brexit Stalemate Deepens as Votes Show No Majority: ChartThe Biggest Brexit Loser This Time Wasn’t May: Therese RaphaelBrexit Bulletin: Back to Square One

