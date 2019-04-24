(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in Theresa May’s Conservative Party urged the U.K. prime minister to provide a clear timetable for her departure, even as they shied away from changing rules to make it easier for them to oust her.

The influential 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tory members of Parliament made the decision at a meeting Wednesday. May has said she’ll step down once she gets her Brexit deal through Parliament, but her MPs want more details.

“We have sought clarity on the timetable and the schedule of her departure,” Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, told reporters in London. “She has set that out already in the eventuality of the Withdrawal Agreement being passed. We are seeking similar clarity should that not be the case.”

The decision not to change party rules gives the premier some breathing space as she seeks to craft a compromise package in talks with the opposition Labour Party. But with few MPs on either side optimistic a deal will be done, she could yet be forced out before she can deliver Brexit.

Brady said that while it’s still in the committee’s power to change the rules to make it easier for MPs to oust May, it’s unlikely for now.

“We have given this subject a very good airing and a very thorough debate, and we have reached our determination,” he said. “So I don’t think there will be any mood to revisit these matters in the near future.”

Tory lawmakers tried and failed to oust May in December, and under current rules, they’re not able to make another attempt until a year has passed.

