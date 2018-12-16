(Bloomberg) -- As Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to face lawmakers in Parliament on Monday, her team is pushing back on claims that cabinet ministers have been working on the possibility of a second referendum on leaving the European Union.

Labour Biding Time on No-Confidence Vote (9:25 a.m)

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour’s business spokeswoman, said the opposition is holding talks with other parties and waiting for the optimum moment before launching a no-confidence motion against May’s government.

“We’ve been assessing on a daily basis the time we would achieve a successful outcome,” she told Sky News. “What we want is an outcome rather than it just being a bit of Parliamentary drama.”

Hinds Denies Cabinet Mulling Referendum II (9:10 a.m)

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said the cabinet has not discussed holding a second referendum on leaving the European Union, after reports in Sunday’s newspapers suggested May’s team are leaning towards the idea.

“A second referendum would be divisive, we had the People’s Vote and need to get on with it,” he said on Sky News.

Hinds defended May’s deal with the EU as "a balanced approach" and said the premier has been listening to all sides to try to find a way through after she pulled a vote on the deal in Parliament last week.

Barwell Denies Working on Referendum Plan (9:05 a.m.)

Theresa May’s Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell denied that he is planning a second referendum on Brexit in response to stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

"Happy to confirm I do not want a 2nd referendum,” he wrote on Twitter. "It would further divide the country when we should be trying to bring people back together.”

Barwell says "I am not planning a 2nd referendum with political opponents or anyone else.”

May Rounds on Blair Over Vote (Overnight)

Theresa May attacked former Prime Minister Tony Blair over his support for a second referendum.

"For Tony Blair to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and the people he once served,” she said in comments released by her office.

"Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for."

