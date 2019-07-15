May Says Trump Used Unacceptable Language to Describe Democrats

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump used “completely unacceptable” language to describe four female Democratic lawmakers, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman told reporters on London on Monday.

Trump posted a series of tweets on Sunday suggesting that four female Democratic lawmakers, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, should return to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

May thinks “the language used to refer to these women was completely unacceptable,” her spokesman, James Slack, told reporters on Monday.

May’s office publicized her criticism of Trump as she entered her final few days as Britain’s prime minister. She’s had a fraught relationship with the U.S. president, who last week criticized her handling of Brexit.

The transatlantic alliance is already under strain after a row over leaked comments from Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch, in which he criticized the Trump administration. The president froze Darroch out of meetings in Washington, and the envoy later resigned.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net;Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.