Theresa May is touring European capitals trying to secure concessions on her Brexit deal to sell it to a hostile domestic Parliament.

European Commission President Juncker says EU leaders will refuse to renegotiate Withdrawal Agreement, though “clarifications” are possible May is seeking “legally-binding” assurances on the backstop arrangement, according to U.K. ministers Government considers Jan. 21 the deadline for putting the deal to a vote

Pressure on Corbyn (12:40 p.m.)

The People’s Vote campaign, which wants a second Brexit referendum, has been trying to increase the pressure on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to call a confidence vote in May’s government.

Labour’s position is it won’t back a referendum until it has failed to bring the government down with a confidence vote. But it’s also Labour’s position that it won’t call a confidence vote until it’s sure it can win it. The party seemed to imply yesterday that this wouldn’t be until after May has failed to get her deal through Parliament, which might not be until late January.

At a cross-party event in London, some of the People’s Vote representatives suggested Corbyn was stalling because he wanted Brexit to go ahead.

“Jeremy Corbyn runs the risk of being seen to condone the chaos for his own benefit,’’ said Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts. Conservative Anna Soubry called him “the biggest obstacle’’ to another referendum.

And the Scottish National Party’s Ian Blackford said Corbyn had to table a confidence motion by the close of business today. Otherwise, he seemed to suggest, the SNP would try to put one down.

Cabinet to Discuss No-Deal Brexit Planning (11:30 a.m.)

May’s spokesman, James Slack, has just finished briefing reporters in Westminster. The prime minister is “seeking clarity” on whether she can join the Brexit discussions among the remaining 27 EU members at the summit in Brussels on Thursday, he said.

In the meantime, May will convene her Cabinet on Wednesday for talks on preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Slack also repeated May’s line from Monday that Parliament would vote on her deal by before Jan. 21.

“What’s needed here is getting assurances that will satisfy Parliament, and we are open to how that happens,” Slack said.

Committee Lays Out Confidence Vote Rules (11 a.m.)

Bernard Jenkin, the pro-Brexit Conservative who chairs Parliament’s cross-party Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee, has released a report laying out the procedure for a confidence vote in the government.

And while the committee did not mention Brexit specifically, its report implies that if May makes a vote on her deal a matter of confidence in the government and then loses, she would have 14 days to pass a separate vote of confidence in the government.

The government may not necessarily include May as its leader, if, for instance, the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party said they would only support another Tory leader.

And May would only actually resign as prime minister once it became clear who would replace her so the sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II, is not forced into the position of having to decide who can form a government.

Rutte: ‘Useful’ Talks with May (10:40 a.m.)

Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet he and Theresa May had a “useful dialogue which saw us discuss the latest #Brexit developments.”

And back in the U.K., figures published Tuesday showed the two departments at the center of Brexit expanded by more than a quarter over the past year, an indication of the resources being devoted to getting Britain out of the EU at the expense of other departments.

Juncker ‘Surprised’ by Brexit Turn of Events (9:30 a.m.)

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament in Strasbourg he’s “surprised” at recent developments and that EU leaders will refuse to renegotiate the Brexit agreement -- though he said there’s scope to offer “clarifications.”

“The deal we have achieved is the best deal possible -- it’s the only deal possible,” Juncker said. “There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation, but of course there is room -- if used intelligently -- there is room enough to give further clarifications and further interpretations without opening the withdrawal agreement.”

Leadsom Unhappy With Bercow (9:10 a.m.)

In her BBC Radio interview, Leadsom also revealed some of the dismay within the government at the role of House of Commons Speaker John Bercow in Monday’s drama. He said the government had been “deeply discourteous” in calling off the vote on its Brexit deal, after 164 lawmakers had already spoken in three days of debate on it.

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential,” Leadsom said. She went on to say that it’s “a matter for Parliament” whether he stays in post.

Leadsom: May Seeks ‘Legally-Binding’ Assurances (9 a.m.)

U.K. Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio the prime minister is seeking “legally-binding reassurances” on her Brexit deal to win over Parliament.

That may include an addendum to the Withdrawal Agreement setting out that the U.K. Parliament will vote before entering the so-called backstop arrangement, Leadsom said, and potentially that both the EU and British Parliament would then vote annually on the backstop continuing.

“There are plenty of options for the prime minister to talk to the EU about that don’t involve reopening the Withdrawal Agreement,” Leadsom said.

Meanwhile Martin Callanan, U.K. minister for exiting the EU, told reporters in Brussels May “wants additional legal reassurances that the U.K. can’t be permanently trapped in the Irish backstop.”

May on the Road (8:45 a.m.)

May’s Tuesday itinerary takes in meetings with Mark Rutte in the Hague and Angela Merkel in Berlin. She’s seeking concessions that will enable her to reassure Parliament that the U.K. won’t be trapped indefinitely in the so-called Northern Ireland backstop, fallback arrangements in case Britain in the EU can’t agree on a future trading relationship.

Back in Britain, May’s backbench lawmakers continue to plot her downfall, while opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has called an emergency debate in Parliament on the premier’s decision to delay a vote on the deal.

