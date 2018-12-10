(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May must decide Monday if she will press ahead with a vote on her Brexit deal that’s likely to result in a defeat so crushing that it could topple the prime minister and change the course of Brexit.

Speculation about what will happen next is swirling around the political landscape. They range from crashing out of the bloc in March to the U.K. holding a second referendum with staying in the EU an option on the ballot.

Gove: Vote Going Ahead on Tuesday (8:40 a.m.)

Environment Secretary Michael Gove stuck to the government’s line from Sunday that the meaningful vote will go ahead in Parliament as planned on Tuesday, giving an emphatic “yes” when asked in a BBC radio interview. He said May can “absolutely” win the vote, and that even if she loses, she’s best-placed to improve on her Brexit deal.

“Of course we can improve this deal and the prime minister is seeking to improve this deal,” Gove said. “The prime minister is better placed than anyone to get any changes or any improvements to the overall package.”

Asked about speculation he might run for the party leadership, he said it’s “extremely unlikely” and said talk about leadership is a “distraction.”

Earlier:

May Faces Decision Day on Whether to Delay Ill-Fated Brexit VoteU.K. Can Unilaterally Revoke Brexit, Top EU Court Says (1)Could May Be Forced Into the Softest Brexit After Key Vote? (2)Order! Order! A Minute-by-Minute Guide to U.K. Parliament Votes

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, ;Heather Harris at hharris5@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.