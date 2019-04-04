(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May’s government holds intensive talks with Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour Party in search of a compromise position on the U.K.’s future ties to the EU. The House of Lords debates a controversial bill to block a no-deal Brexit that passed the Commons by a single vote last night.

Government in intensive talks with Labour to find Brexit compromise

MPs voted last night in favor of a bill to compel May to seek a Brexit extension; it moves to the House of Lords on Thursday

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, a Brexiteer, said he’d prefer a customs union to not leaving the bloc, in a sign a compromise with Labour is possible

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay is taking questions in the House of Commons

Barclay: Lords Will Examine ‘Flaws’ in Cooper Bill (10 a.m.)

In the House of Commons, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay was asked whether the government would comply with the bill passed by the House of Commons last night which would compel the prime minister to seek an extension to Article 50. He replied that ministers would always obey the law.

But he added that Parliament should not necessarily expect the bill to be passed in the House of Lords, adding that he expects peers to closely examine the “flaws” in the legislation.

In the early exchanges, Barclay also acknowledged that given the votes in Parliament, the government could not guarantee the U.K. wouldn’t take part in elections to the European Parliament. The EU will decide on whether Britain is granted a Brexit extension, he said, and may attach conditions to that. Taking part in the elections would damage public trust in politics, he said.

S&P: Brexit Vote Hurt U.K. Economy (Earlier)

The U.K. economy would have been about 3 percent larger at the end of 2018 had it not voted to leave the EU, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings. That’s an average of 6.6 billion ($8.7 billion) of forgone economic activity in each of the 10 quarters since the 2016 referendum.

S&P said the main pressure on growth came from the weaker pound, which stoked inflation and damped private consumption while at the same time failing to bolster exports.

Hancock: Vote Makes No-Deal ‘Very Unlikely’ (Earlier)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a no-deal split from the European Union is “very unlikely” after the House of Commons voted in favor of Labour MP Yvette Cooper’s bill on Wednesday night.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday, Hancock also defended Theresa May’s talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. “Delivering the prime minister’s deal on Conservative votes hasn’t succeeded,” he said. “The only option left open to her was to seek Labour votes.”

Hancock said he remained opposed to both a customs union with the EU and a second referendum, though he added that all politicians are having to compromise on Brexit.

