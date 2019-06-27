(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will demand Vladimir Putin hands over the men suspected of poisoning a former spy with nerve agent in Salisbury, western England, when she meets the Russian president for rare face-to-face talks on Friday.

May said she will tell Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, that he must stop destroying international conventions if he wants a mutually beneficial relationship with Britain.

Relations between the U.K. and Russia have been in the deep freeze since the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March last year. The U.K. and its allies blamed the attack on Russian military intelligence. Russia has denied responsibility.

The meeting will be only the second time the two leaders have sat down for formal talks since May took office in 2016. May is standing down next month, and British officials are not expecting a breakthrough moment in Osaka. Instead, they aim to establish whether there is potential for improvements in relations with Russia.

‘Different Relationship’

“We have no argument with the Russian people,” May told reporters during her trip to Japan. “It is possible for us to have a different relationship with Russia, but Russia does need to stop its activity that undermines our collective security and undermines international treaties.”

In the aftermath of the Salisbury attack, May rallied Britain’s allies around the world and they expelled 150 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the first use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II.

The U.K. has identified two suspects in the poisoning who are linked to Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency. In January, the European Union imposed sanctions on Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, who are alleged to have used the weapons-grade nerve agent “Novichok” in the attack.

May said one of the difficulties was Russia refuses to extradite its citizens to face trial overseas, but she said she would raise the case with Putin.

‘Justice’

“I’m going to make absolutely clear the position the U.K. takes in relation to what happened in Salisbury,” May said. “These individuals should be brought to justice.”

The face-to-face meeting comes after Putin called earlier this month for the U.K. to move on from the Salisbury dispute.

“We must, in the end, turn this page related to spies, to assassination attempts,” Putin told international media executives at a meeting in St. Petersburg on June 6. “Global issues related to national interests in the economic and social spheres and global security are more important than games of security services.”

Skripal, who Putin denounced as a “scumbag” and a “traitor” in October, survived the poisoning together with his daughter. But Salisbury resident Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to the nerve agent hidden in a perfume bottle thrown away after the attack.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tim Ross in Osaka at tross54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Thomas Penny, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.