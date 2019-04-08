(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday, a day before she makes her case for a Brexit extension to European leaders at a key summit in Brussels. She needs to show she has a clear plan to ratify the divorce deal, but stalled negotiations on a compromise with the opposition Labour Party have yet to resume.

Key Developments:

Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert confirms chancellor’s meeting with May on Tuesday

Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer says party waiting to hear from government; no talks scheduled on Monday as yet

Debate resumes in House of Lords on draft law aimed at forcing the government to seek an extension to avoid a no-deal Brexit

May to Meet Merkel on Tuesday (10:50 a.m.)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a meeting with Theresa May in Berlin on Tuesday, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a regular government press conference, with Brexit on the agenda.

“There are always good reasons in this difficult controversial situation to speak with each other,” Seibert said.

Labour Says Ball in Government’s Court (10:30 a.m.)

Keir Starmer, the main opposition Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman, said there are no talks scheduled for today, but that he has “no doubt things will develop.” He’s waiting for a firm proposal from the government to consider.

“The ball is in the government’s court,” he told Sky News on Monday. Both sides have approached the talks “in the spirit of trying to find a way forward,” he said.

May is due at a summit of EU leaders on Wednesday, where she needs to show she has a clear plan to execute the divorce in order to win the short extension she’s pushing for. EU officials have said that the bloc is very unlikely to veto an extension to the Brexit day deadline, but there is disagreement over how long that delay should be.

Wright Calls for Cross-Party Compromise (Earlier)

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright called for compromise on Brexit, and said it’s incumbent on politicians from all parties to find a way through the impasse.

“It’s very important that we do our best as politicians on all sides of the aisle to respect what the British people decided in 2016,” Wright told BBC Radio on Monday. “We must make sure that we’re all prepared to compromise to fulfill that primary objective.”

Repeatedly asked whether a customs union was the solution, Wright reiterated that he thought leaving the EU on the premier’s deal is the best solution, before adding: “If we can’t, then let’s find another way forward.”

Earlier:

May Aims to Revive Flagging Brexit Talks With Labour’s CorbynBrexit Bulletin: What’s Happening, Theresa?Remainers, Be Careful What Brexit You Wish For: Therese RaphaelWealthy Chinese Still Beating Path to U.K. Even With Brexit Woes

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net;Arne Delfs in Berlin at adelfs@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.