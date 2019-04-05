May to Write to EU Asking for Further Delay: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May will write to European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday seeking a further delay to Brexit, according to a U.K. official. It comes as the prime minister and opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn try to thrash out a compromise, with both sides battling their own parties over whether to put the U.K.’s membership of the bloc to another referendum.

Key Developments:

May to write to Tusk on Friday seeking a further Brexit delay, a U.K. official said, confirming earlier Press Association report

Tusk is proposing to offer a one-year extension with the option of leaving the bloc earlier if a deal is approved, an EU official said

Negotiations between the government and Labour are expected to continue on Friday as they try to find a way forward

May Said to Write to Tusk on Friday Seeking Delay (8:40 a.m.)

Theresa May will write to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Friday to request a further delay to Brexit, a U.K. official said on condition of anonymity, without giving further details. The plan was earlier reported by the Press Association.

Tusk Said to Favor Flexible One-Year Extension (8:30 a.m.)

European Council President Donald Tusk favors giving the U.K. a one-year extension to the Brexit process with an exit clause, a EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The clause would allow the U.K. to leave if it ratifies the withdrawal agreement before the year is up.

The idea, which has already been floated on both sides, would mean the U.K. has until May 22 to get a deal done to avoid holding the European poll.

Tusk, who chairs summits of EU leaders, still needs their unanimous support before his proposal becomes firm offer. A second EU official there are different views among members states over the length of extension the bloc should offer.

Earlier:

