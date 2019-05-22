May Under Pressure to Quit as New Deal Backfires: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is under pressure to ditch her Brexit deal and quit as prime minister after a final attempt to win over members of Parliament backfired. The government publishes the draft law on Wednesday.

May takes Prime Minister’s Questions at 12 p.m., then makes statement to Parliament on her new Brexit plan. Committee of rank-and-file MPs meets later

Labour, DUP and pro-Brexit Tories condemn her deal; Tory leadership candidates including Boris Johnson also reject it

Brexit Party polls at 37% ahead of EU elections with Tories on just 7%

Pound falls 0.3% in early trading

ConservativeHome Urges Tories Not to Vote (9:40 a.m.)

The influential ConservativeHome website has urged Tory members not to vote in Thursday’s European Parliament elections if May “isn’t on the way out by the end of today.”

In an opinion article, editor Paul Goodman said the fact that the U.K. is even having to take part in the vote is a “raising of two fingers to the referendum result."

The website calls for May’s departure to be accelerated, given that her deal now looks set to face a bigger defeat than it did at the end of March.

Gove Refuses to Confirm Bill Will Go to Vote (Earlier)

Environment Secretary Michael Gove refused to confirm the government will definitely put its Withdrawal Agreement Bill to a vote in the House of Commons, calling on lawmakers to “reflect” on the draft law over the coming days.

“I think it’s important for all of us to just take a step back and consider what the options are,” Gove told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday. He was asked repeatedly whether the vote would go ahead the week of June 3.

Gove was also asked about calls on May to resign immediately after the results of European Parliament elections are known on Monday. The minister said May has his full support, and predicted she’d still be prime minister on Tuesday.

But as attention turns to the Tory leadership, Gove praised Boris Johnson, the front-runner to replace May, describing him as having “flair” and having served as foreign secretary with “distinction.” It’s quite the U-turn for Gove, who quit Johnson’s campaign in 2016 to stand as a rival.

Starmer Urges May to Cancel Vote on Brexit Bill (Earlier)

After opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn described May’s new Brexit offer as a “rehash,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer called the package “too weak” and heading for a “heavy loss” when it’s put to vote in Parliament.

“In reality, the prime minister ought to now admit defeat and I think she would do well to just pull the vote and pause, because this is going nowhere,” Starmer told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday.

Earlier:

