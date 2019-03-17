(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to lawmakers to get behind her Brexit deal when it next comes before Parliament or risk a long delay to the split that could even stop the breakup altogether.

Key Developments:

May says “there could be no more potent symbol of Parliament’s collective political failure” than the U.K. having to hold elections to the European Parliament

Third vote on deal most likely on Tuesday

McVey Says She Will Back May Deal (9:05 a.m.)

Esther McVey, a Tory lawmaker who quit May’s cabinet in protest at her Brexit deal, said she will vote for the agreement because the calculation has changed.

She told Sky News that she still thinks it is a bad deal but now sees the choice as “this deal or no deal whatsoever.”

May Urges ‘Honorable Compromise’ (Overnight)

Theresa May appealed to lawmakers to reach an “honorable compromise” and support her Brexit deal when it next comes before Parliament - probably on Tuesday, saying that if they don’t there could be a long delay or even no Brexit at all.

“If the proposal were to go back to square one and negotiate a new deal, that would mean a much longer extension,” May said in an op ed for the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

“The idea of the British people going to the polls to elect MEPs three years after voting to leave the EU hardly bears thinking about,” May wrote in reference to elections for the European Parliament in May. “There could be no more potent symbol of Parliament’s collective political failure.”

Earlier:

When May Lost Her Voice, Her Brexit Vote and Almost Lost Control

