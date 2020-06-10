(Bloomberg) --

Moscow hit a grim marker in May, with the highest number of deaths on record as the coronavirus pandemic reached its peak in the Russian capital.

Deaths reached 15,713 in Moscow last month, according to official data published Wednesday. That’s 61% more than the average number of deaths in May over the previous decade and the highest monthly figure in the series, which goes back to 2010.

Moscow officials, who have faced questions over the low number of deaths attributed to the virus, said Covid-19 was the main cause of death for 2,757 people in May, while it was a factor in 2,503 other deaths. That places the death rate from the pandemic at between 2% and 3.8%, well below the global average.

Last month marked the peak of the virus in Moscow, which is the epicenter of the pandemic in Russia with 41% of the total diagnoses. New cases fell to 1,195 on Wednesday, down from a high of over 6,700 in early May.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who has been perhaps Russia’s strongest advocate for a strict lockdown, surprised the public this Monday by announcing most restrictions in place since late March will be lifted in the coming days.

The city of 12.5 million has rescheduled a massive military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II from May 9 to June 24. The easing of the lockdown also comes as Russia prepares for a referendum on July 1 that could allow President Vladimir Putin to sidestep term limits and remain in power until 2036.

