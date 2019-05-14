(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May will finally bring her Brexit deal back to Parliament at the start of June, despite not having agreement from the opposition Labour Party. Instead she is gambling that members of Parliament, stung by voter revolts, will back her in order to end the process that is tearing both main parties apart.

“It’s time for Parliament to make a decision,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay told the BBC. “The country needs to move forward. Business needs to have certainty.”

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which would write her deal into law, has been repeatedly postponed since last year, as May has tried to find a majority in Parliament for her deal. She has failed three times to get the House of Commons to support it. Some Conservatives, and her allies in the Democratic Unionist Party, oppose it because of the “Irish backstop” section that deals with Northern Ireland’s border.

May set out her plan to Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn in an hour-long meeting in Parliament on Tuesday evening. He told her that Labour wouldn’t back the bill without a formal agreement, according to a person familiar with their discussions.

