(Bloomberg) -- British cops arrested a key figure in a 100 million-pound ($132 million) money laundering scheme, alleging he organized a “mule network” of couriers carrying suitcases packed with cash from the U.K. to Dubai.

National Crime Agency officials arrested the 46-year-old Emirati at a flat in London’s upmarket Mayfair district, according to an emailed statement Tuesday. The man is alleged to have arranged for dozens of couriers to carry the criminal cash.

“The criminal network we allege he was involved in is one of the biggest of its kind we have investigated, paying couriers thousands to carry millions of pounds at a time rammed into suitcases,” the NCA’s investigating officer, Ian Truby, said.

The NCA said two couriers have so far been jailed and it had made ten further arrests of those linked to the network.

